Police camera vans will be at two blackspots near Lutterworth at the weekend​​​​​​​

Police camera vans are to crack down on speeding motorists at two blackspots near Lutterworth from this weekend.

Officers are now preparing to launch constant patrols on Brookfield Way, Lutterworth, and on Coopers Lane in Dunton Bassett.

And they will go on to make regular visits to those two speeding hotspots – along with many others all over Leicestershire – over the next 18 months or so.

“Residents in many of our towns and villages feel their lives blighted by the anti-social effects of excessively speeding traffic through their communities,” said Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership (LLRRSP).

As a result detailed covert traffic speed surveys are carried out.

And if a particular location meets the organisation’s criteria it will then become a “community concern site” and it will be targeted by police speed camera van crews.

Jonathan Clarkson, Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership spokesperson, said: “The difference between a few miles per hour can be the difference between life and death.

“A speed limit is not a target.

“You should always drive at a speed suited to the weather conditions and type of road, but not in excess of the advised speed limit,” said Jonathan.

“Make sure you drive at a safe speed at all times.”