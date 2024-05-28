Police call on witnesses after young woman touched on a bus travelling to Harborough
The man also took pictures of the victim, who he was sat next to, on the number 18 Stagecoach service, between 11am and 11.50am on Friday May 10.
He left the bus, which travelled via Desborough, at Market Harborough.
Police are looking for witnesses who were on the bus.
PC Caroline Griffiths said: “Our enquiries to identify the man are continuing and from information obtained so far, I believe at least one other woman on the bus was approached by the man.
“I’m appealing to anyone who was on that bus to cast their mind back and if you have any information you think could help, please do get in touch. I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who was also approached by the man but who has not reported his behaviour to police.”
Information can be reported online by visiting www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 24*276929.
Alternatively those with information can call 101.