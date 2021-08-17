Police bring armed backup to seize stolen vehicles and a haul of stolen catalytic converters in Lutterworth

The seizure.

Police backed up by armed officers seized two stolen cars, a stolen caravan, a stolen trailer and a haul of stolen catalytic converters in Lutterworth late last night (Monday).

Officers swung into action after being alerted just before 10pm last night that the trailer had been pinched from the Harborough village of Ullesthorpe, near Lutterworth.

Harborough-based police drafted in firearms units as well as the force’s Special Operations team and drone operators as they carried out an urgent exhaustive search of the area.

They tracked down the stolen trailer in Mere Lane, Lutterworth, and returned it to its owner within an hour of it being taken.

Police involved in the quickfire operation tweeted that they also then recovered two stolen cars and a stolen caravan.

And officers also went on to seize a cache of stolen high-value catalytic converters at the scene.

Police are continuing to carry out enquiries as they strive to establish who stole the vehicles and cat converters.

“An absolutely fantastic result tonight.

“A trailer was reported stolen and it was located and returned to the owner within the hour!!

“Great teamwork by #DroneTeam

@LeicsResponse

@LPSpecialOps

#ARV … but that was just the start of the great results!…. There was more to come,” tweeted police.

“Having recovered the trailer, we then recovered 2 stolen cars and a stolen caravan!

“But then there’s the best bit!

“A car returns to the location full of stolen catalytic converters! “Whoops!