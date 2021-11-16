Police break up late-night street brawl in Broughton Astley

Police raced to break up a late-night street brawl in a Harborough district village.

Fighting broke out on Warwick Road, Broughton Astley, at about 9.30pm on Friday night (November 12).

Officers dashed to the scene after worried residents are believed to have called 999 to sound the alert.

Some of the people involved in the disturbance had fled by the time police got there.

“Two youths reported that they had been assaulted, but had not suffered significant injuries,” said Leicestershire Police today.

“A number of people have been spoken to following the incident and officers are continuing to carry out further enquiries.