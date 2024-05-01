Police ban entry to Harborough property connected to production of Class A drugs
Officers went to the address yesterday morning
Police have banned entry to a property in Harborough connected to the production of Class A drugs.
Officers went to the address yesterday morning (Tuesday) to enforce a closure order issued by the court.
The order can close an address for three months to stop anti-social behaviour and nuisance from impacting neighbours.
A post on Facebook showed police swooping on the address, captioned ‘Sometimes we have to dress for the unknown of what we may encounter’.