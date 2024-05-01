Police ban entry to Harborough property connected to production of Class A drugs

Police said they needed to 'dress for the unknown'.

Police have banned entry to a property in Harborough connected to the production of Class A drugs.

Officers went to the address yesterday morning (Tuesday) to enforce a closure order issued by the court.

The order can close an address for three months to stop anti-social behaviour and nuisance from impacting neighbours.