Police ban entry to Harborough property connected to production of Class A drugs

Officers went to the address yesterday morning
By The Newsroom
Published 1st May 2024, 11:59 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 12:14 BST
Police said they needed to 'dress for the unknown'.Police said they needed to 'dress for the unknown'.
Police have banned entry to a property in Harborough connected to the production of Class A drugs.

Officers went to the address yesterday morning (Tuesday) to enforce a closure order issued by the court.

The order can close an address for three months to stop anti-social behaviour and nuisance from impacting neighbours.

A post on Facebook showed police swooping on the address, captioned ‘Sometimes we have to dress for the unknown of what we may encounter’.