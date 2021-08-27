Police ask for help finding stabbing suspect who may be in Market Harborough

File image.

Police are asking the public to help them find a man who may be in Market Harborough wanted over a stabbing in Desborough nine months ago.

The victim was stabbed in his arm after he was attacked in Harrington Road, Desborough, on November 6 last year.

Northamptonshire Police are still trying to track down Patrick Gavin, 31, in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: "His current whereabouts are unknown, but Gavin’s last known address was in the Market Harborough area.