Police ask for help finding stabbing suspect who may be in Market Harborough
There is no image of the man, but police have provided his name and age
Friday, 27th August 2021, 4:55 pm
Updated
Friday, 27th August 2021, 4:56 pm
Police are asking the public to help them find a man who may be in Market Harborough wanted over a stabbing in Desborough nine months ago.
The victim was stabbed in his arm after he was attacked in Harrington Road, Desborough, on November 6 last year.
Northamptonshire Police are still trying to track down Patrick Gavin, 31, in connection with the incident.
A police spokesman said: "His current whereabouts are unknown, but Gavin’s last known address was in the Market Harborough area.
"Anyone who sees him, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."