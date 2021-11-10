Police are still trying to get to the bottom of a £5m robbery which partly took place in the Harborough district

Detectives have arrested six suspects and quizzed dozens of people so far as they battle to solve a £5 million robbery - part of which took part in the Harborough district - exactly a year ago.

A police squad hasn’t yet charged anyone as they work flat out to catch the robbers who stole the massive haul of Apple computer equipment from a lorry on the M1 near Rugby.

The robbers tied up both the lorry driver and a security guard, who was with the truck but in a separate vehicle, at the scene.

The wagon and trailer were then driven to Eldon Close in nearby Crick.

The criminals then transferred the trailer to a waiting truck and sped off leaving the tied-up lorry driver and security guard behind.

Both the driver and the guard were badly shaken up by their terrifying ordeal but escaped unharmed.

The gang then drove 10 miles north across the Leicestershire border to Lutterworth.

They switched their lorry load of 48 pallets of the latest hi-tech Apple kit - including Apple watches, iPhone 11s, Air Pods, iPads and chargers - into a third vehicle.

And they then sped off after dumping the second truck in Turnpike Close, Lutterworth.

The headline-making robbery happened under cover of darkness on the southbound slip road at Junction 18 of the M1 between 7.45pm and 8pm on Tuesday November 10, 2020.

A year on from the hold-up, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We can confirm that a thorough and complex investigation has been undertaken over the last year by the force’s Serious and Organised Crime Team.

"To date we have arrested six people and conducted a number of search warrants, arrests and interviews relating to these suspects.

"This investigation is still ongoing and enquiries continue to progress."