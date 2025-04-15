Police are looking for this wanted man with links to Desborough – can you help?

Published 15th Apr 2025
Police are searching for this man with links to Desborough.

Thomas Beasley is wanted for a number of breaches of his requirements and police bail conditions.

Northamptonshire Police said the 35-year-old has links to the Desborough area but is currently believed to be in Lancashire.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who knows where Beasley is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

"Please quote incident number 24000242377 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible."

