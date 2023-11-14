News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Police appeal to trace owners of tools recovered in Lutterworth

The equipment was recovered from a van
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:50 GMT
Police are asking if anyone recognises the tools.Police are asking if anyone recognises the tools.
Police are asking if anyone recognises the tools.

A number of tools, thought to be stolen, have been recovered by police in Lutterworth.

Leicestershire Police is appealing for information after the equipment was recovered from a van they believed had been involved in criminal activity.

Anyone who recognises the items are asked to contact DC 1097 Daniel Thorpe on 101 or via www.leics.police.uk, quoting crime number 23*628021.

Potential owners must be able to provide proof of ownership.