The equipment was recovered from a van

Police are asking if anyone recognises the tools.

A number of tools, thought to be stolen, have been recovered by police in Lutterworth.

Leicestershire Police is appealing for information after the equipment was recovered from a van they believed had been involved in criminal activity.

Anyone who recognises the items are asked to contact DC 1097 Daniel Thorpe on 101 or via www.leics.police.uk, quoting crime number 23*628021.