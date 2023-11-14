Police appeal to trace owners of tools recovered in Lutterworth
The equipment was recovered from a van
A number of tools, thought to be stolen, have been recovered by police in Lutterworth.
Leicestershire Police is appealing for information after the equipment was recovered from a van they believed had been involved in criminal activity.
Anyone who recognises the items are asked to contact DC 1097 Daniel Thorpe on 101 or via www.leics.police.uk, quoting crime number 23*628021.
Potential owners must be able to provide proof of ownership.