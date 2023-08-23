News you can trust since 1854
Police appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted in Desborough

A man has been arrested and released on conditional bail.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Desborough.

Northamptonshire Police are asking those who helped the woman during the attack at around 4.30pm on Sunday (August 20) to get in touch.

She was walking along Rothwell Road, near the pedestrian crossing close to Costa Coffee, when a man pushed her multiple times following an argument.

Several people came to the woman’s aid, including a man who pulled the suspect away from the victim, which allowed her to leave the scene with an acquaintance.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who helped the woman who has not already come forward. They would particularly like to hear from the man who helped her get free.

A 59-year-old man from Desborough was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101.