Police appeal for information to find man with links to Rothwell area
The 28-year-old is wanted in connection with assaulting an emergency worker.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:09 am
Updated
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:49 am
Police are appealing for information to find a man with links to the Rothwell area.
Elliot Burnham is wanted in connection with an assault of an emergency worker in February 2022.
Northamptonshire Police is asking for information to help locate the 28-year-old.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.