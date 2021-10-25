Police and RSPCA officials seize injured dog after raiding house in a Harborough district village

Police and RSPCA officials have seized an injured dog after raiding a house in a Harborough district village as they launched an investigation into animal abuse.

Officers teamed up to rescue the distressed dog at the house on Saddington Road, Fleckney, on Friday night (October 22) after they were tipped off by worried people.

Police spoke to a man at the property about alleged animal abuse as they carried out the warrant under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

And officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into the allegations.

“On Friday (22 October) officers executed a warrant at an address in Saddington Road, Fleckney, under the Wildlife and Countryside Act following information received regarding animal abuse.

“A dog present at the address was taken by police and a man present was spoken to by officers,” said police.

“Enquiries are continuing at this time.”

Harborough police tweeted: “Last night with the RSPCA we executed a Wildlife and Countryside Act warrant due to continued intelligence of animal abuse.