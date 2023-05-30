News you can trust since 1854
Persistent vandals strike again at newly repaired Harborough play area

Harborough District Council says vandalism to the play area has been reoccurring
By The Newsroom
Published 30th May 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:13 BST
A new balancing beam has been broken among other damage.A new balancing beam has been broken among other damage.
A new balancing beam has been broken among other damage.

Vandals have damaged newly repaired equipment in a play area in Coales Gardens, Harborough.

Recently repaired rubber mulch and a new play tunnel have been damaged and one of the new balancing beams has been broken.

Harborough District Council says vandalism to the play area has been reoccurring and that the equipment was repaired just two weeks ago.

It is calling on any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with officers by calling 101 or via the police website.