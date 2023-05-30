Persistent vandals strike again at newly repaired Harborough play area
Harborough District Council says vandalism to the play area has been reoccurring
Vandals have damaged newly repaired equipment in a play area in Coales Gardens, Harborough.
Recently repaired rubber mulch and a new play tunnel have been damaged and one of the new balancing beams has been broken.
Harborough District Council says vandalism to the play area has been reoccurring and that the equipment was repaired just two weeks ago.
It is calling on any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with officers by calling 101 or via the police website.