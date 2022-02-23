People throughout Harborough are being warned - watch out for fake Amazon emails
Action Fraud said it was flooded with over 2,000 reports in just one week
People throughout Harborough are being warned - watch out for these fake Amazon emails.
The scam warning is being issued by Action Fraud, the UK's national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime.
The anti-crime organisation said it was flooded with over 2,000 reports in just one week.
If you have received an email you are not sure about you’re being asked to forward it immediately to Action Fraud at: [email protected]