People spotted defecating in public in Harborough

A hard-hitting council sign was put up bluntly warning people that if they defecated in public in Market Harborough they would be fined up to £2,500.

The straight-to-the-point notice showing somebody squatting and going to the loo was erected by a footpath in a popular wooded area off Kettering Road in Little Bowden.

It was installed after disgusted residents complained to Harborough District Council that people were using the picturesque spot as a public toilet.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, the local authority’s Cabinet lead for environmental services, said: “Unfortunately, there had been localised incidents of people using a public area, off Kettering Road, as a toilet.

“This is clearly totally unacceptable and we put up a temporary sign warning people that they face a fine of up to £2,500 if caught,” he said.