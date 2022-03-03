People in Harborough selling items on social media urged to be extra-vigilant after counterfeit currency incidents

People in Harborough selling items on social media sites are being urged to be extra-vigilant after a catalogue of incidents where sellers have been paid with counterfeit currency.

Fake notes being passed on popular sites such as Facebook Marketplace or Gumtree are Bank of England polymer £20 notes.

Scam £20 notes can be identified by checking the hologram on the front of the note below the see-through window.

If you tilt the note from side to side you will see words change between ‘Twenty’ and ‘Pounds’.

People have sold electrical items such as computer game systems on Gumtree and been paid with worthless fake notes in Leicester and Leicestershire over the last few weeks.

Some counterfeit £20 notes seized by police in the city and county have no holographic foil at all.

Nicole McIntyre, of Leicestershire Police’s Volume Fraud team, said: “These incidents show how it is easy to be duped by someone posing as a legitimate buyer who then uses counterfeit currency to defraud you.

“When you receive cash, there are quick checks which we have shown that you can do to ensure the notes aren’t counterfeit.”

If you suspect you have been scammed by counterfeit cash criminals you are being asked to contact police by calling 101 or online at www.leics.police.uk

“If you have information about persons passing, supplying or using counterfeit currency you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” said police.