Pensioner near Harborough given a suspended prison sentence for kicking his frail 81-year-old wife

A pensioner near Market Harborough has been given a suspended prison sentence after he kicked his frail 81-year-old wife.

The wife of Paul Beesley, 74, suffered a serious leg injury after he lost his temper and suddenly attacked her, Leicester Crown Court heard.

And the nasty wound took three months to heal.

Beesley, of Great Bowden, flew into a rage because some gift vouchers had run out - and he blamed his wife for it.

Philip Gibbs, prosecuting, said she initially kept quiet about how she got the painful 4ins injury - which needed 18 stitches.

Beesley pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to unlawfully wounding his wife of 47 years on Friday March 26 last year.

He was handed a 12-month jail term, suspended for two years, with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Beesley was also ordered to do 140 hours of unpaid work.

He lashed out at his wife and hit her arm, inflicting bruising, before kicking her on the shin.

Mr Gibbs said: "He was wearing slippers but because of her age her skin was fragile and she began bleeding heavily and was in pain."

Beesley took his injured wife to be treated at the minor injuries unit at St Luke’s Hospital on Leicester Road, Market Harborough.

They told staff she had hurt herself tripping over boxes in the kitchen.

She was referred to another hospital and told a member of staff there her husband had kicked her but she did not want to make a complaint, the court heard.

But she later changed her mind after speaking to her children and Beesley was arrested by police over the assault.

The victim, who lived in fear of her husband, went away to live with relatives and has not seen him since.

The couple are now getting divorced.

The victim, who also has a heart condition, feels "much safer" since December when her husband was placed on an indefinite restraining order banning him contacting her, the case was told.

Beesley blamed his wife for making him mad, the court heard.

Recorder Benet Brandreth, QC, told the pensioner as he sentenced him: "You became enraged when you discovered some vouchers had expired and lashed out at her shoulder and kicked her leg.

"I've seen photographs of the savage injury, no doubt because of her age.

“At hospital you claimed she'd tripped over and were trying to blame her for the injury you'd caused,” he said.

"It took a considerable time to heal and the psychological harm continues.

“Your failure to take ownership for what you'd done was appalling, shocking.”

Michael Garvey, defending, said Beesley had run a joinery business.

But his retirement hit him badly and he found himself "at a loose end" with "frustrations building up”.

Mr Garvey said: "He accepts he dealt with that in an entirely inappropriate way.

“He's reflected deeply about it and is genuinely remorseful.

"He still has regard for his wife and accepts the marriage is over.

“It brings him great sorrow the marriage has ended in this way, but sees that it will benefit everyone to move on,” said Mr Garvey.

"His family has sided very much with their mother and his family circle has been reduced.

"He accepts he must work hard to have anything to do with them in the future but knows he must have nothing to do with his wife.