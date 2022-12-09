Passing driver helps teenager who was approached by 'threatening and aggressive' man in Harborough

Leicestershire Police said they are looking into the incident in Scotland Road at around 4pm on Wednesday (December 7).

A teenager managed to get help from a passing driver after he was approached by a 'threatening and aggressive' man in a Harborough street.

Leicestershire Police said they are looking into the incident in Scotland Road at around 4pm on Wednesday (December 7).

Advertisement

Officers said a teenager was approached by a man who was 'displaying threatening and aggressive behaviour'.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: "The teenager managed to seek assistance from a motorist nearby and he was not injured in the incident. It was reported the man left the area in a black BMW.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances around what happened and are asking anyone with information relating to the incident, or thinks they may have seen the car in the area, to call police on 101, quoting 22000718833.