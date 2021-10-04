Owner of this car in Lutterworth is paying a heavy price for having no insurance
They are facing a £300 fine, towing charges and three penalty points on their driving licence
Monday, 4th October 2021, 3:03 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th October 2021, 3:04 pm
The owner of this car stopped by police in Lutterworth this afternoon (Monday) is paying a heavy price for having no insurance.
They are facing a £300 fine, towing charges and three penalty points on their driving licence.
They are being forced to shell out after their vehicle was stop-checked by Lutterworth-based officers on George St, Lutterworth, today.