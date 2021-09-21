Over 200 people in Lutterworth have signed up to free home security improvements to protect their homes

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews (centre) has launched a new Safer Streets project.

Over 200 people in Lutterworth have already taken advantage of a new safety scheme delivering free home security improvements to protect their homes.

The blueprint is being led by Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews as part of the Safer Streets project.

And it’s being roundly supported by residents in Lutterworth since it was launched last month.

Security partners 24-7 Locks Ltd have already completed 160 upgrades in the town.

They are urging eligible residents to contact them as soon as possible to avoid disappointment as the initiative is only available for a limited period.

Working alongside the local authorities, Mr Matthews has secured funding worth £432,000 from the Home Office's Safer Streets Fund to step up safety in Lutterworth town centre.

The scheme is also being implemented in Castle Donington, Hinckley and Melton Mowbray.

They are all areas identified as having a “disproportionately higher risk of street crime”.

Mr Matthews is now working with a team of partners including Harborough District Council, Leicestershire Police, North West Leicestershire District Council, Melton Borough Council and Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council to boost people’s security.

Up to 460 eligible households in Lutterworth are being offered a free security assessment to determine their risk.

Those thought to be vulnerable could receive extra equipment such as high security door locks, window locks, door alarms and window alert alarms.

"We are really pleased at the response to this project so far. “Residents have been positive and appreciative of the Safer Streets scheme and have welcomed the opportunity to boost their home security and reduce their risk of being targeted,” said Mr Matthews, of Kibworth Beauchamp.

"Feeling safe and confident in our homes is vital for mental wellbeing and it is rewarding for all partners to be taking this positive action to reassure our communities.

“We will soon be moving on to the second phase of the project.

“And I urge anyone who has been told they might be eligible for free security improvements in Lutterworth to get in touch before it is too late."

Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough council's cabinet Member for Communities, Wellbeing and Housing, said: "It is great to see people already taking advantage of this opportunity to make their homes more secure.

“This funding is directly improving the wellbeing and safety of residents in Lutterworth town centre and I hope more people come forward to benefit."

Overall, Safer Streets will offer up to 1,104 households free security upgrades worth a total of £186,000 across the four towns.