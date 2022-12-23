Over 100 drivers arrested for driving or drug driving in Leicestershire - including a 16-year-old driver

As part of their annual campaign, Leicestershire Police have arrested 90 drink and 24 drug drivers, along with six who failed to provide a test.

Over 100 drivers have been arrested this winter for driving or drug driving in Leicestershire - including a 16-year-old driver.

While 67 of those arrests have been made in Leicester city (48 drink, 14 drug and five fails), drivers have also been detained in the rural towns and villages. Those who have been stopped include 104 men and 16 women, ranging in age from 16 to 74.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership, said: “Far too many people have made the wrong choice and chosen to get behind the wheel when they were quite clearly unfit to do so and now face the prospect of a criminal conviction.”

“If you see someone who appears to be a drink or drug driver enter a vehicle to drive away, make a note of the registration plate and the direction of travel and call your local police on 101 or make a make a free and anonymous call to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

This year’s campaign was launched earlier to coincide with the World Cup and will end on January 1.

