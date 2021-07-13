Organised criminals who stole cars from Harborough district jailed for total of 30 years

Photo: Leicestershire Police.

Organised criminals who stole over 50 luxury cars - including three from outside homes in Harborough district - have been jailed for over 30 years between them.

The dangerous seven-strong gang were finally nabbed after a high-intensity investigation by police.

The gangsters used hi-tech equipment to steal the keyless cars, including BMWs, Range Rovers and Mercedes worth £2.4 million.

The villains struck in Leicestershire as well as in other parts of the country in 2019.

They were tracked down after detectives arrested one of the criminals following thefts near Oakham.

The high-value cars were stripped down and parts sold online or ferried to Lithuania, Leicester Crown Court heard.

Det Con Lucy Chafer, of Leicestershire Police, said: “This has been an extremely long and complex investigation to bring a gang who were involved in millions of pounds worth of vehicle theft to justice.

“The group had no consideration for their many victims as they targeted high value vehicles and worked in a sophisticated manner to try and avoid being caught.

“But the determination of the investigating team has ultimately led to them all finally having to face up to their actions in court.”

She added: “Organised crime offences remain a priority for us in force and we continue in our work to bring those involved to justice.

“We would advise owners of keyless entry vehicles to take steps to help prevent theft of your vehicle.

“This includes keeping your key inside a Faraday bag which blocks signals from reaching your key or alternatively keeping it in any metal container to block signal transmission.”

The men jailed are:

Valdas Bajorinas, 35, of Guildenburgh Crescent, Whittlesey, near Peterborough, who police identified as the gang’s “boss”. Messages recovered by police showed Bajorinas as being involved in the offending throughout including the organisation and training of people involved in the offending. Bajorinas admitted conspiracy to steal and concealing criminal property. He was jailed for seven years two months.

Juozas Paulaskas, 30, of Smalley Road, Boston, Lincolnshire, who police found to be a key player in organising and being involved in the thefts and movement of parts. Paulaskas was responsible for employing people, paying, overseeing and identifying work and vehicles for the group to target. He admitted conspiracy to steal and concealing criminal property and was locked up for six years four months.

Edgaras Balcinas, 29, of Burrows Close, Boston, who was found to be operating at a similar level to Paulaskas. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and was jailed for four years two months.

Gintaulas Kancevicius, 51, of Church Green Close, Fishtoft, Boston, who rented units where vehicles were found being stripped down into parts and further stolen parts recovered. Kancevicius pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and concealing criminal property. He was jailed for three years 10 months.

Jonas Steponavicius, 22, of Blue Street, Boston, who police found to have driven vehicles which were stolen. Steponavicius admitted conspiracy to steal and going equipped to steal. He was previously jailed for two years eight months.

Oleg Suchovcov, 27, of Smalley Road, Boston, who police found to have been involved in breaking the stolen vehicles down into parts. He admitted concealing criminal property and was previously put behind bars for three years six months.