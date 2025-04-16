Onlookers watch in horror as armed Lutterworth parent fights outside primary school during drop-off time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Terrified onlookers watched in horror as two men fought with weapons right outside a primary school during drop-off time.

While the attack happened in Peterborough, one of those involved was Swaley Price from Gilmorton near Lutterworth, who was handed 15 months in prison, suspended for two years.

School staff called 999 at roughly 9am on November 22, 2023, to report people fighting and armed near to the Lime Academy Primary School, Parnwell, Peterborough.

Both men were sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, April 11. (Photo: Cambridgeshire Police).

It was reported that two parents were involved in a dispute, people had been chased in a vehicle as they were trying to fight, weapons were being used, and a vehicle had been crashed into a house and had been used to try to hit someone.

The initial 999 call was followed by multiple other calls from concerned members of the public, but everyone had left the scene by the time police arrived.

Damaged cars were recovered, including a Honda Jazz and a Renault panel van, which were left in the street insecure with their windows smashed. Parked on one driveway was a black Mercedes Benz estate, also with smashed windows.

Enquiries revealed the disorder stemmed from a feud between two families and CCTV captured Richard Bastow, 40, getting out of a Vauxhall Zafira with others to confront Swaley Price, 29, who was in a silver van.

Price got out of his van and became confrontational with a woman Bastow was with. Bastow brandished a metal pole towards Price and then got in Price’s van, using it to drive towards him and trapping him against a fence.

Price managed to move out of the way but Bastow continued to use the van as a weapon – driving towards him two more times before smashing into a house.

Bastow then left the van but was attacked by Price with a baseball bat and repeatedly struck while on the ground.

After a while all those involved left the area including Bastow, who returned to his home in Freston, Peterborough.

As a result of the feud and being attacked with a metal pole by Price, Bastow was left with a fractured skull and memory loss. He had three bleeds on the brain and is now partially deaf in his right ear.

Price was not seriously injured.

Both men were charged in relation to the offences. Price admitted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and Bastow admitted affray and aggravated vehicle taking.

The pair were sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, April 11, where Bastow was sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified from driving for 13 years and three months.

Price was handed 15 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Welberry said: “I can only imagine what school staff and parents thought of witnessing this dispute, in broad daylight and at morning school drop off – it was no doubt very frightening."