The number of burglaries and vehicle offences dropped sharply as crime fell by 14 per cent in Harborough over the last year.

Some 691 fewer crimes were reported to police across the district.

Break-ins, vehicle crimes and shoplifting offences all fell by about 50 per cent on the year before.

Long lockdowns imposed during the 18-month Covid pandemic are thought to have helped slash those crimes in Harborough in 2020-2021.

But on the other side of the coin, violence with injury climbed by 26 per cent to 494 incidents over the 12 months to April this year.

And public order offences, drugs offences, hate crimes and reports of anti-social behaviour were also up throughout the district.