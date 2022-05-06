New security scheme to help protect hundreds of homes in Lutterworth from burglars has been hailed as a success

A new security scheme to help protect 436 homes in Lutterworth from burglars has been hailed by Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews (centre).

Mr Matthews spoke after the county-wide Safer Streets 2 project was launched last summer.

Security experts have visited hundreds of residents in Lutterworth to carry out free risk assessments to step up safety and crack down on crime.

People in the Harborough district town have received 4,500 free security products.

They include new locks, window alert alarms, light timers and door bar/chains while 155 residents were also handed bicycle/vehicle packages to help beat thieves.

Residents were also given a personal attack alarm and a property marking kit.

"The Safer Streets scheme has been a phenomenal success and it is rewarding for all involved to hear about the positive impact these improvements have had on confidence, peace of mind and feelings of safety.

"Our partners 24-7 Locks Ltd and Harborough District Council have worked relentlessly to ensure our communities receive the full benefit of this funding, with 24-7 Locks Ltd in particular delivering a huge programme of works within a challenging time-frame,” said Mr Matthews, of Kibworth Beauchamp.

"Preventing crime was always a key aim of the scheme.

“But we also set out to help free people of the fear of crime so they no longer felt apprehensive about leaving their homes.

“It is clear from the feedback we've received that these security products have improved confidence and safety considerably.

Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough council's portfolio holder for Wellbeing, Communities and Housing, said: "Over the last two years incidents of burglary and vehicle crime have reduced across the district.

“This great initiative further increases the feeling of safety for residents and the additional measures will help keep incidents down in Lutterworth.

"The area remains a safe place to live and it's fantastic to see such positive partnership working to deliver the best for our residents."

The Safer Streets 2 initiative was bankrolled by a £432,000 grant dished out as part of the Home Office's Safer Streets Fund.

That was topped up by a £50,000 Government hand-out in January.

And some of that money was used to fund vehicle and bicycle security packages in Lutterworth.

Lutterworth resident John, 72, said after he benefitted from the scheme: "I can only say how impressed I was, it was terrific.

"The lad that came out, Liam, fitted two new locks for me and explained why they were better than the original ones.

“He fitted window alarms, timers for the lights and a device that makes the TV look like it's on.

“He also gave me a personal alarm,” said John.

“I've made use of everything and thought it was such a fantastic scheme.

"I was burgled in a previous house twice in a week.

“Even after all these years it's still with me and I'll go back and check I've locked the door when I'm going down the driveway.

“I feel much safer now.