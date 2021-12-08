New CCTV cameras will be installed at a Harborough park in an attempt to stamp out trouble

Police patrol Little Bowden Rec.

New CCTV cameras are to be put up in a park in Market Harborough in an attempt to stamp out trouble.

The surveillance equipment will be installed at Little Bowden Recreation Ground on Northampton Road as moves to eradicate anti-social behaviour are stepped up.

The scheme to set up security cameras on a 20ft (six-metre) post near the children’s play area in the vast park was backed by Harborough District Council last night (Tuesday).

Live footage will be monitored around the clock at the CCTV control room in Market Harborough.

The council is acting after a catalogue of incidents involving serious anti-social behaviour earlier this year as Covid lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Furious residents and other park users complained of a barrage of heavy drinking, drug-taking, loud music and piles of beer cans, bottles and other rubbish left strewn about as police were called out repeatedly.