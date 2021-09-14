New CCTV cameras are set to be installed at a Harborough park to crack down on trouble

New CCTV cameras are poised to be set up in a Market Harborough park to crack down on trouble.

The scheme to install permanent security cameras at Little Bowden Recreation Ground on Northampton Road is being driven by Harborough District Council.

The local authority has submitted a planning application to put up a camera on a 20ft (six metre) high post near the children’s play area in the popular park.

Police patrolling Little Bowden Recreation Ground.

The council is taking action after a catalogue of incidents involving serious anti-social behaviour earlier this year.

Fed-up residents and other park users complained of a barrage of heavy drinking, drug-taking, loud music and piles of beer cans, bottles and other rubbish left strewn about as police were called out repeatedly.

The new move comes after a temporary CCTV camera was installed in a bid to maintain law and order.