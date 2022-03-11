New CCTV camera been set up in Harborough park in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour
The camera will be monitored around the clock by a special CCTV team based in town
A new CCTV camera has been set up in a Market Harborough park in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour.
The surveillance equipment has been installed by the children’s play area at Little Bowden Recreation Ground on Northampton Road.
The camera will be monitored around the clock by a special CCTV team based in Market Harborough.
Harborough District Council is acting after a string of incidents involving rowdy behaviour last spring as Covid lockdown restrictions were lifted.
Furious residents and park users complained of a barrage of heavy drinking, drug-taking, loud music and piles of beer cans, bottles and other rubbish scattered about as police were called out repeatedly.
The new move comes after a temporary CCTV camera was set up in an attempt to maintain law and order.