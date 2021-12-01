New bid launched to prevent crime and protect vulnerable people in Harborough

File image.

A new bid to prevent crime and protect vulnerable people in Harborough has been launched as a national campaign goes ahead to stamp out violence against women and girls.

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews has unveiled his Commissioner’s Safety Fund.

The new grants scheme will channel funding into community projects that help cut the risk of crime and abuse and increase public safety.

The blueprint will add up to £600,000 over the next two years.

The cash will be shared among local organisations which successfully apply and prove their project addresses the Commissioner’s key safety priorities.

Mr Matthews’ recently-published Police and Crime Plan sets out goals to slash violent crime and boost the quality of service for domestic abuse investigations.

The greater use of body-worn cameras and domestic violence protection orders/perpetrator programmes will be among new measures drafted in.

Mr Matthews has ring-fenced £250,000 for the fund in 2021-22 and a further £400,000 for 2022-23.

Some grants have already been issued under the previous initiative and the balance for 2021-22 will be distributed before the end of March 2022.

The fund is open for applications from any community-based group, parish council, school or business (if the business can match-fund and supply their service free of charge).

Grants up to £10,000 will be handed out per project.

Mr Matthews said: “Protecting vulnerable people is a huge responsibility.

“But I believe our communities already have the expertise and resources within them to help my work and the work of the police.

“The launch of the Commissioner’s Safety Fund is aptly timed to give community providers, particularly those that come to the aid of victims and survivors of violence, a financial lifeline to support their work and help address the issues impact on local people and their families,” he said.

“I am particularly keen to support projects that increase resilience and help people to make positive life choices that will protect them from harm.

“Above all, this Fund will support my ambitions to prevent crime before it happens and give communities a greater voice and role in delivering solutions that improve lives and futures.”