Navy veteran, 74, headbutts robber after she followed him back to his home near Lutterworth

A navy veteran in his 70s who fought off a robber in broad daylight is determined to not let the attack phase him.

Cliff Goldfinch was followed and attacked outside his home in Ullesthorpe – but the incident began when a woman asked him for the time when he was shopping in Morrisons in Lutterworth.

The 74-year-old veteran showed the woman his watch since she did not appear to speak good English.

Retired navy veteran Cliff says he will not let the incident get to him.

Later, as he unpacked his shopping from his car, the woman appeared again and claimed the pair were neighbours.

Mr Goldfinch described her as ‘insistent’, asking him to be friends and for his number.

After refusing to give it to her, and to let her inside his home to help with his shopping, the woman grabbed his arm in attempt to steal his watch.

He explained: “She just wouldn’t give in. And the next thing I know, she grabbed my left arm, forcing it down and tried to get my watch off my wrist. I had my bags in my right hand so I hit her in the face with my head.”

His assailant made off before she had managed to force the watch over his wrist.

Mr Goldfinch added: “Hand on heart, I’ve never done that. I’ve served in the Royal Navy and have fought in scraps all over the world but I’ve never headbutted anyone. But she followed me home five miles to Ullesthorpe and appeared all over me like a wet blanket. It did frighten me, and I wasn’t proud of what I did.

“I’m led to believe these attacks are common in car parks and supermarkets and sadly elderly people are targets now.”

The attack left the Ullesthorpe resident with cuts and bruising to his wrist and arm.

Mr Goldfinch, who retired from the navy after serving for over 20 years and who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, said he would not let the incident get to him.

He told the Mail: “I’m an ex-serviceman and you can’t worry about these things. Life’s too short.

“The weekend after it happened, I was at a reunion which marked the 41st year after our ship sank in the Falklands. I’ve experienced an awful lot worse but at my age you don’t expect these things to happen, and I was shook up.”

Officers are still looking for the suspect.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said they investigating and believe the woman tried to remove his watch twice – in the supermarket park and at his house.

They added: “It is reported that during the afternoon of Wednesday May 24 a man in his 70s was approached by a woman who attempted to remove his watch.

“The woman then followed the man back to his home and attempted a second time to take the watch – causing bruising to his wrist.

“The woman left the area and the incident was reported to police.”

