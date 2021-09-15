MP talks to new Harborough police chief about local crime concerns

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa has talked about local crime concerns such as anti-social behaviour and burglaries with the new Harborough police chief.

Mr Costa met Insp Jim Purdie to welcome him to the patch after he was appointed as the local police commander in June.

The Conservative MP raised recent break-ins at a chemist’s and optician’s in Lutterworth and the tragic incident of a man who died in Broughton Astley after he was hit by his own car.

Alberto Costa MP (left) with Insp Jim Purdie

“It was a pleasure to welcome Inspector Purdie to his new role as Police Area Commander for Lutterworth and the surrounding villages," said Mr Costa.

“This was a very useful meeting to discuss local crime priorities such as anti-social behaviour in South Leicestershire, as well as the recent break-ins at two shops in Lutterworth and, of course, the deeply tragic incident of a man being killed in Broughton Astley recently.

“Jim was most receptive to the concerns of my constituents.

“I know that Lutterworth and Harborough Police will continue their fantastic work in ensuring that South Leicestershire remains a safe and pleasant place to live and work.