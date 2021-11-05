Motorist accused of a string of serious driving offences after a crash near Harborough
He has been charged drink driving, failing to stop at a road traffic collision, driving while disqualified and driving without due care and attention
A motorist has been accused of a string of serious driving offences after a crash on the A6 near Market Harborough.
Carlos Mabanzila, 28, of Oxford Street, Walsall, is charged with drink driving, failing to stop at a road traffic collision, driving while disqualified and driving without due care and attention following the accident on Wednesday morning.
Mabanzila is also accused of failing to report a road traffic collision and driving with no insurance after being arrested by police.
He was detained at The Point Business Park off Rockingham Road just before 11.30am after a collision on the A6 between Desborough and Market Harborough.
Officers initially responded to reports that a car had failed to stop for traffic police in Northamptonshire, said Leicestershire Police.
Police also seized the badly-damaged silver Ford Focus.