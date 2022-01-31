Motorcyclist smashes into stationary car in Desborough before running off

A motorcyclist who smashed into a stationary car in Desborough last night (Sunday) before running off is being hunted by police today.

The incident happened on Station Road, Desborough, at about 7.25pm, Northamptonshire Police said today.

A motorcycle hit the stationary car before the rider jumped off and fled, leaving their bike and helmet behind.