Motorcyclist smashes into stationary car in Desborough before running off
They are now being hunted by police
Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:11 am
Updated
Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:12 am
A motorcyclist who smashed into a stationary car in Desborough last night (Sunday) before running off is being hunted by police today.
The incident happened on Station Road, Desborough, at about 7.25pm, Northamptonshire Police said today.
A motorcycle hit the stationary car before the rider jumped off and fled, leaving their bike and helmet behind.
“Enquiries are still ongoing to locate them,” said police.