The stolen bikes

Motorcycles have been stolen from a garage in Market Harborough.

Four bikes were taken at around 2.30am on Tuesday (January 23) from the garage in Westfield Close.

One of the bikes was found in Gardiner Street, but three others have not been located. They are a yellow Suzuki with the numberplate WK03 BUH, a black Yamaha with the registration XAZ 5794 and a green Kawasaki with the registration J243 SNB.

Det Cons Melanie Fisher said: “While one motorcycle has been found, we are still asking for help to find the others and I’d urge anyone who has seen or been offered one of them for sale to come forward.

“I’d also urge people who live in the area to cast their mind back. Did you hear or see anyone acting in a way that seemed unusual, suspicious or caught your attention? Anything you can tell us could help.”