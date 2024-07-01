More than 90 people arrested following Leicestershire Police investigation into online child abuse

File image

More than 90 people have been arrested in four months as part of an investigation into online child abuse by Leicestershire Police.

The operation launched in February this year focusing on reports of online child abuse.

Since then there have been 94 arrests and more than 1,200 devices screened. Some 230 detectives from across the force carried out the operation.

Det Supt Helen Schofield said: "Behind every offence of online child abuse is a child. These are serious criminal offences and it remains a priority for the force to investigate reports received, to identify and arrest suspects and to protect children from harm.

"This was a fast-paced, planned, proactive operation and I want to recognise the hard work and dedication of every officer and staff member involved to get us to this point in a short space of time.

"This is just the first step and our skilled teams are now continuing in their enquiries and working with partners to ensure where offences have been committed, offenders are brought before the courts, victims are supported and protected and that the right safeguarding is put in place.

"Continue to report any concerns to us and continue to follow advice to help keep our children and young people safe online. Steps which can be taken include encouraging children to talk with you about how they use the internet, setting boundaries such as when and where they can use their devices, activating parental controls and making sure young people are aware of the risks of sharing images online.”