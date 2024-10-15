Masked men spotted looking at cars before vehicles stolen in Harborough estate
The resident, who lives in Farndon Fields estate, said both cars were stolen at around 4am on Sunday (October 13).
The intruders had cut off the back door handle and entered the house to get the keys.
Neighbours reported that men in balaclavas were spotted walking around the estate, looking on driveways and into cars.
Police said they are investigating four further burglaries the same weekend where cash and jewellery were stolen.
A spokesperson said: “Between Saturday (October 12) and Sunday homes in Lubenham Hill, Harborough, Western Avenue, Harborough and two properties in Farleigh Close, Broughton Astley, were broken into.
“During these incidents jewellery and cash was stolen from three of the properties.
“We are not aware of any links to organised criminality, however if anyone has any information which may assist in the investigation they are urged to get in touch.
“Residents are being asked to remain vigilant – further advice on home safety can be found here www.leics.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime.”
Anyone with any information can contact Leicestershire Police on 101 or visit https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 (or via the website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously).