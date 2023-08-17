News you can trust since 1854
Market Harborough police appeal to return stolen ring and watch to rightful owners

They were found at a site in Lutterworth
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
The stolen itemsThe stolen items
Police are appealing to return a ring and watch to its owners.

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police found the ring and Rolex Oyster watch at a site in Lutterworth earlier this year.

They believe the items were stolen and wish to return them to their rightful owner.

Det Cons Matt Smith said: “Anyone who recognises the items and believes them to be theirs must provide proof of ownership. If they are yours, please get in touch.”

Call 101 for details.