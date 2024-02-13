News you can trust since 1854
Market Harborough officers shame disqualified drivers for 'woeful cover up attempt'

They were also awarded ‘0/10 for effort’ for their attempt to fool officers
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:26 GMT
The driver has been summoned to court.

A driver and passenger were called out by Market Harborough police after swapping seats despite both being disqualified from driving.

A picture of the car was posted on social media after the pair were stopped by officers and the vehicle seized.

The post read: “Swapping seats and then blaming the passenger for driving doesn't work when you're both disqualified. Woeful cover up attempt... 0/10 for effort and creativity.

“Vehicle seized and driver summoned to court.”