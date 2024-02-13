The driver has been summoned to court.

A driver and passenger were called out by Market Harborough police after swapping seats despite both being disqualified from driving.

A picture of the car was posted on social media after the pair were stopped by officers and the vehicle seized.

The post read: “Swapping seats and then blaming the passenger for driving doesn't work when you're both disqualified. Woeful cover up attempt... 0/10 for effort and creativity.