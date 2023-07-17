News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Market Harborough man appears in court after being charged with burglary and fraud

The incidents happened in Rothwell.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
He has been remanded in custodyHe has been remanded in custody
He has been remanded in custody

A Harborough man has appeared in court after an investigation by Northamptonshire Police.

William Wallace, age 49, of Leicester Road, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (July 14).

He is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation in relation to incidents in Moorfield Road and High Hill Avenue, plus attempted burglary of a property in Castle Hill, all on June 29.

Wallace was remanded in custody to appear at Northampton Crown Court on August 30.