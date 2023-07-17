Market Harborough man appears in court after being charged with burglary and fraud
The incidents happened in Rothwell.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
A Harborough man has appeared in court after an investigation by Northamptonshire Police.
William Wallace, age 49, of Leicester Road, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (July 14).
Advertisement
Advertisement
He is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation in relation to incidents in Moorfield Road and High Hill Avenue, plus attempted burglary of a property in Castle Hill, all on June 29.
Wallace was remanded in custody to appear at Northampton Crown Court on August 30.