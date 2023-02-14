Man who attacked two men with a knife in front of their children was found hiding at house in Harborough

A man who attacked two men with a knife in front of their children was found hiding at a house in Market Harborough.

One of the victims was stabbed multiple times as he lay on top of his child in a bid to protect her from being hurt. The other was slashed on the arm and hand while carrying his son.

Both men were taken to hospital. The 25-year-old man suffered a fractured skull and serious injuries to one of his arms and is still receiving treatment. The children were not physically hurt.

Kameron Grant-Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Attacker Kameron Grant-Smith fled the scene after carrying out the assaults in Bay Street, Leicester, during the afternoon of Friday August 19. Following a police search, he was arrested the next day in Market Harborough.

As the trial began at Leicester Crown Court on Monday (February 13), Grant-Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place. He is due to be sentenced on Friday (February 17).

The stabbing followed an argument in the street between the three men. Grant-Smith, 29, of no fixed address, returned to the car, grabbed a knife and attacked the two men.

In the hours after, police located the vehicle and traced it back to Grant-Smith, who had hired it from a rental company on the morning of the incident.

Extensive enquiries led to him being found at an address in Market Harborough the following day.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Katherine Dabrowska, said: “Grant-Smith carried out a vicious and frenzied attack on two men, in broad daylight, while they were with their children.

“I am pleased he has at now admitted his actions and the families can begin to move past this traumatic event.

“Carrying a knife has huge consequences and this horrific incident is a clear example of not only the harm it can do to a victim but also the price a perpetrator can pay. Because of Grant-Smith’s actions that day he now faces time behind bars."