A man wanted by police was arrested during a big cross-agency operation checking vehicles near Market Harborough.

The man was found in a vehicle stopped in the crackdown at the McDonald’s roundabout on the A6.

He was held after officers established there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Police linked up with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to carry out the clampdown on unsafe vehicles on Friday (June 10).

Some 20 vehicles were found to have faults of one kind or another.