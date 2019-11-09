Man stabbed in the chest in Harborough town centre

The victim was attacked just before 7pm outside Flames takeaway in the High Street.

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance with a “serious wound” after police and medics dashed to the scene.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said today: “The victim sustained a serious wound to his chest and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

A man was stabbed in the chest in Market Harborough town centre last night (Friday Nov 8).

“His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”

She declined to reveal his age, if he lived locally and which hospital he’s being treated at for “operational reasons” but did say he’s an adult.

She said a 20-year-old Leicester man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was in police custody on Saturday morning as he was questioned about the horrific attack.

The attack happened as Friday night revellers began to pour into pubs, bars and restaurants in the town centre.

“Enquiries into the incident are continuing,” said the spokeswoman.

“Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it to get in touch.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime number 19*599487.”

The vicious assault has stunned Market Harborough.

Cllr Phil Knowles, opposition leader on Harborough District Council, told the Harborough Mail: “This is absolutely shocking.

“My first thoughts are with the victim’s family.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to the police for responding so quickly.”

The veteran Harborough Liberal Democrat councillor added: “It’s hard to believe that someone has been stabbed in the lovely market town of Market Harborough on a Friday evening.

“It really brings home the increasing knife crime problem we have up and down the country when a man is knifed right here on our very own High Street.”