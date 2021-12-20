Man remanded in custody after drugs with a street value of £229,000 were found near Lutterworth
As we reported over the weekend, he was charged with two counts of possession of cannabis with intent to supply
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:49 am
A man has been remanded in custody after drugs with a street value of £229,000 were found on a road in a village near Lutterworth.
Stavros Tsigkos, 29, of Christopher Road, Woodhouse, Leeds, appeared at Leicester magistrates’ court on Saturday.
He was charged with two counts of possession of cannabis with intent to supply and remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Crown Court next month.
Tsigkos was charged after a pile of cannabis plants were found discarded on Lutterworth Road, Walcote, on July 27 this year.
The suspect was arrested by West Yorkshire Police last Thursday (December 16).