Man needed facial surgery after pub attack in Desborough

A man needed surgery following an attack in a Desborough High street pub.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened between midnight and 12.30am on Saturday February 4.

The victim in his 40s was assaulted by two men, resulting in a serious injury to his face which needed surgery.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack and released on police bail pending further enquiries. However, detectives would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.