Man near Lutterworth among six people charged with series of attacks on cash machines across the UK

A man near Lutterworth is among six people who have been charged with a number of attacks on cash machines across the UK.

Hundreds of officers and staff from seven forces worked together to carry out searches in Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Nottinghamshire, Scotland and the West Midlands on Wednesday November 16.

Led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), in a joint operation with Police Scotland, the operation resulted in 22 arrests.

Among items seized during searches, were numerous suspected stolen high-powered vehicles and car parts, further high-value vehicles and motorhomes, large amounts of cash, offensive weapons and two imitation firearms.

Christopher Casey, aged 25, of Mere Lane in Ullesthorpe, was one of six people to be arrested and later charged with conspiracy to burgle other than a dwelling and conspiracy to steal, all between March 15 2021 and November 16 2022.

He appeared before Leicester magistrates today (Friday November 18).

An investigation found more than 40 attacks were committed against ATMs across England, Wales and Scotland, with stolen cash and building damage amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Dozens of thefts of high-powered vehicles, allegedly used to commit the attacks or to flee the scene and worth similar sums, have also been reported.

The other five people charged are:

• Patrick Gilheaney, aged 32, of Griggs Road in Loughborough, Leicestershire

• John Smith, aged 31, of Evergreen Close in Spalding, Lincolnshire

• Tali Smith, aged 32, Alfie Boswell, aged 31, and William Boswell, aged 22, all of the Bagworth area in Leicestershire.