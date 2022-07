Daniel Cash, 37, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, appeared at Northampton magistrates’ court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with fraud by false representation.

Daniel Cash, 37, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, appeared at Northampton magistrates’ court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with fraud by false representation.

Cash was charged after a vulnerable Northampton man was defrauded out of £2,100 after paying in advance for gardening work in April, said Northamptonshire Police.