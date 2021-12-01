Man left with fractured eye socket in brutal Market Harborough town centre attack

Police.

A police investigation has been launched after a 26-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket when he was attacked late at night in Market Harborough town centre.

Detectives are appealing for the public to help them after the brutal assault happened at about 1.45am on Saturday November 20.

The incident occurred behind the Kings Head pub on Kings Road.

The shocked victim was struck in the face and suffered a fractured eye socket, said Leicestershire Police today.

“Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since the incident was reported and it’s believed the assault may be linked to a disagreement in the pub earlier in the evening,” said police.

“There were a number of people in the area around the time of the assault.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information about the circumstances leading up to it.”