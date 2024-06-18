Man left with broken jaw after being assaulted in layby on A14 in Naseby

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jun 2024
A man was left with a broken jaw after being assaulted in a layby on the A14 in Naseby.

Police say two men banged on the window of a man’s car on March 24 between midday and 7pm and asked him for fuel and a lift.

When he refused they attacked him with a jerry can, leaving him with a broken jaw.

Officers have released an image of two men they wish to speak to and ask anyone who recognises them to call 101.