Man jailed for damaging Harborough shop window

A man has been jailed for two months after he damaged a Market Harborough shop window.

Thomas Gaffney, 47, ended up in court after he targeted Savers household store on the town’s High Street last Friday night (February 25).

As well as being jailed Gaffney, of no fixed address, was also told to pay £200 compensation to Savers.

He was quickly arrested by police close by the shop after the alarm was raised at 11.30pm.

Gaffney admitted criminal damage.