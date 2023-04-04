Man jailed after serious assault in Market Harborough which left victim with brain injury

Police

A thug who knocked a man unconscious and broke his jaw and skull has been jailed.

During the early hours of 1 May 2022, the 37-year-old victim was on a night out in the High Street in Market Harborough when he was involved in a fight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was punched in the face and knocked unconscious, sustaining a fractured jaw and skull.

Joe Connors, age 23, of Leicester Road, Market Harborough, was arrested the following day on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm.

He was charged earlier this year with the offence and at a hearing on Friday 3 March he pleaded guilty. He has now been sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Investigating officer Det Cons Jack Thomas said: “This assault has left a massive impact on the victim and he is unlikely to be able to work again due to his brain injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This was a violent attack witnessed by many people enjoying a night out in the town. Even after punching the victim, Connors continued to assault the victim as he lay unconscious.

“There is no excuse for what Connors did that night – witnesses described his actions as aggressive, and a number of people surrounding the victim to stop Connors from attacking him further.