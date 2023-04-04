News you can trust since 1854
Man jailed after serious assault in Market Harborough which left victim with brain injury

He knocked his victim unconscious and broke his jaw.

By Laura Kearns
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
A thug who knocked a man unconscious and broke his jaw and skull has been jailed.

During the early hours of 1 May 2022, the 37-year-old victim was on a night out in the High Street in Market Harborough when he was involved in a fight.

He was punched in the face and knocked unconscious, sustaining a fractured jaw and skull.

Joe Connors, age 23, of Leicester Road, Market Harborough, was arrested the following day on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm.

He was charged earlier this year with the offence and at a hearing on Friday 3 March he pleaded guilty. He has now been sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Investigating officer Det Cons Jack Thomas said: “This assault has left a massive impact on the victim and he is unlikely to be able to work again due to his brain injury.

“This was a violent attack witnessed by many people enjoying a night out in the town. Even after punching the victim, Connors continued to assault the victim as he lay unconscious.

“There is no excuse for what Connors did that night – witnesses described his actions as aggressive, and a number of people surrounding the victim to stop Connors from attacking him further.

“We are pleased Connors pleaded guilty to the offence and we hope this sentence now gives him the opportunity to reflect on his violent actions and consider the impact it’s had on his life and the victim’s.”